Why is England coach Trevor Bayliss stepping down in 2019?
Trevor Bayliss will step down as England coach when his contract expires at the end of the 2019 Ashes.
The 55-year-old Australian, who was appointed in 2015, has just seen his side beaten 4-0 in Australia, but told England director of cricket Andrew Strauss of his plans a year ago.
