Adam Lyth: Yorkshire opening batsman signs two-year contract extension

Adam Lyth scored 535 runs from 12 appearances in the T20 Blast in 2017

Yorkshire opening batsman Adam Lyth has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old, who played seven Tests for England in 2015, made his debut for the Headingley side 11 years ago.

He struggled for runs in the County Championship in 2017, but his 161 off 73 balls against Northants in the T20 Blast in August is the highest ever score in English T20 cricket.

"I've been here since I was 11 and I was absolutely thrilled to sign an extension," he told the club website.

"Hopefully I can go and win some more trophies with this great club.

"I couldn't see myself playing anywhere else to be honest. It's a great club with a fantastic history and hopefully we can put some more trophies in the cabinet over the next few years."