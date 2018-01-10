Leicestershire: Tom Taylor joins Foxes after release by Derbyshire

Tom Taylor took 64 wickets in 25 first-class appearances for Derbyshire

Leicestershire have signed seam bowler Tom Taylor after his release by Derbyshire at the end of last season.

Taylor, 23, who made his first-class debut against his new county in 2014, joins on an initial one-year contract.

The right-armer has also previously been part of the England pace bowlers programme in 2015-16.

"Tom is a quality seamer and we're delighted to add him to our squad ahead of the new season," said Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire all-rounder Will Fazakerley has announced his retirement from the game. The 19-year-old has decided to focus on a career outside of cricket.