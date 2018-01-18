Glamorgan Cricket: County submit T20 and international bid

Hugh Morris (left) with First Minister Carwyn Jones' (right) at the SSE Swalec Stadium

Glamorgan have put in their final bid to attract a T20 franchise and international cricket to Wales from 2020.

Chief executive Hugh Morris made his final presentation to the England and Wales Cricket Board and a decision is expected in mid-February.

"We've a stadium and a city used to hosting big sporting events," said Morris.

"We feel we're well placed to host them from 2020 to 2024."

The new domestic franchise system of eight centrally-controlled sides is designed to replicate some of the financial and crowd success of the Australian Big Bash and the Indian Premier League.

The SSE Swalec Stadium in Cardiff, as one of the eight largest grounds in England and Wales, is widely expected to be one of the host venues for the competition.

Although Glamorgan have only once attracted a 10,000 crowd for the existing T20 tournament, Morris believes that Wales could hold its own in terms of attendances, despite a bid from Gloucestershire for at least a share of a franchise in Bristol.

"We have the potential to grow the game and bring new audiences into the stadium," said Morris.

"Wales is a country that lives and dies by its sporting prowess and if we bring the biggest matches here, and increase our (marketing) resources, we'll have a lot of new people coming in and enjoying themselves."

Testing times

Glamorgan have staged three Test matches, two successful affairs between England and Australia, and a financially-disastrous match against Sri Lanka in 2011 which almost bankrupted the club.

Although Cardiff will not be among the venues for the 2019 Ashes Tests, Glamorgan still face intense competition for a five-day match on the following Australian tour, while other Test opponents do not provide the same high level of public interest.

In contrast, two Champions Trophy events being held in Cardiff and a share of the 2019 World Cup point to international limited-overs cricket being firmly established in Wales.

Former England opener Morris played his usual straight bat when asked if Glamorgan can prosper if they do not stage Test cricket.

"What we feel we've put in front of the ECB panel is the right strategic decision for us," he said.

"We'll be fighting very hard to make sure the public of Wales has some fantastic international cricket to watch."

The one-day international between England and Australia on 16 June, 2018 is 95% sold out, while 80% of the tickets for the England-India T20 match on 6 July, 2018 have already gone.