Kevin Sharp: Worcestershire appoint new head coach

Kevin Sharp was Worcestershire's second-team batting coach for four years

Worcestershire have appointed Kevin Sharp as their new head coach.

Sharp, 58, was second-team batting coach at New Road and replaces Steve Rhodes, who was sacked in December.

It has been reported Rhodes delayed telling the county about the arrest of 22-year-old all-rounder Alex Hepburn, who was charged with two counts of rape last month.

Former Worcestershire paceman Alan Richardson, 42, has also replaced Matt Mason as bowling coach.

Mason will take over responsibility for the county's second XI.

"I am honoured and privileged that the club think of me in this way in awarding me this position," former Yorkshire batsman Sharp said.

"It was unexpected but I will do all I can to help Worcestershire be successful.

"I enjoy working here and have a fantastic relationship with the lads, the support staff and all the staff. One of my strengths is communicating and connecting with people.

"I spoke to Joe Leach (captain) and he is very happy and assures me all the lads are right behind me."

Sharp will start in the role next week, with Worcestershire set to begin their Division One County Championship campaign at Hampshire on 13 April.