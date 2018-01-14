Australia v England: Jason Roy hits record 180 in five-wicket victory

Jason Roy hit a record-breaking 180 in a stunning partnership of 221 with Joe Root (right)

First ODI, Melbourne Australia 304-8 (50.0 overs): Finch 107, Stoinis 60, M Marsh 50; Plunkett 3-71 England 308-5 (48.5 overs): Roy 180, Root 91* England won by five wickets Scorecard

Jason Roy hit the highest one-day international score by an England player with a sublime 180 to help the tourists beat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI at the MCG.

Roy surpassed Alex Hales' previous mark of 171 before the opener was caught late on as England eased to the highest successful run chase at Melbourne.

Joe Root made 91 not out in a stand of 221 with Roy as England reached 308-5.

Aaron Finch's 107 saw the hosts post 304-8 after being put in to bat.

England started rapidly in reply, only to lose Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales in quick succession, before Roy and Root rebuilt from 60-2 to dominate Australia's bowlers.

Despite the late dismissals of Roy, captain Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, England calmly secured a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in an impressive rejoinder to the 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.

More to follow.