Australia v England: Tourists will be 'ruthless' in ODI series - Jason Roy

Jason Roy beat Alex Hales' score of 171 to make the highest score by an England player in one-day internationals

First ODI, Melbourne Australia 304-8 (50.0 overs): Finch 107, Stoinis 60, M Marsh 50; Plunkett 3-71 England 308-5 (48.5 overs): Roy 180, Root 91* England won by five wickets Scorecard

England will be "very ruthless" after taking a 1-0 lead over Australia in the one-day international series, says Jason Roy, who hit a record 180.

Roy surpassed team-mate Alex Hales to make the highest score by an England player in ODIs as the tourists chased 305 to win by five wickets at the MCG.

Australia rested bowler Josh Hazlewood after their 4-0 Ashes win, but Joe Root played following his recent illness.

"We're looking to go big in this series," Roy told Test Match Special.

"It's a massive series for us after a disappointing Ashes - we want to be very ruthless."

Australia have said that pace trio Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will all be rested at some point during the five-match series.

England Test captain Root played despite having to retire from the final Test at Sydney with a viral illness, making a superb 91 not out. Roy saidthe tourists would "absolutely not" rest players during the series.

The second ODI is at Brisbane on 19 January, starting at 03:20 GMT.

'I had no idea I was close'

Roy said he "didn't have any idea" he was about to break Hales' record, set when England made the highest-ever ODI total of 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

The Surrey opener was also unaware he had been close to surpassing Robin Smith's then record 167 when he fell five runs short against Sri Lanka in 2016.

"On 170 I tried to hit one over mid-off and Root turned round and said, 'What are you doing? Just get a couple more,'" said Roy.

"Just like the last time, I didn't have any idea, I was just doing what I needed to do for the team and being aggressive."

England captain Eoin Morgan said Roy's record-breaking century showed his "character" after he was dropped last year.

Roy was left out of England's team for their Champions Trophy semi-final loss to Pakistan in June following a string of low scores.

The opener returned to the side in September when Hales was out of the side following the incident outside a Bristol nightclub over which Ben Stokes was arrested.

Roy scored 84 and 96 in two matches against the West Indies, meaning he kept his place at the top of the order for Sunday's series opener against Australia, with Hales returning at number three.

"[His innings against Australia] is on the back of a tough summer but he finished it incredibly well," Morgan said.

"What a way to start the series. There is a long way to go but it is a great way to start."