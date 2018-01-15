Scotland open ICC World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan

Grant Bradburn's Scotland need to finish in the top two in Zimbabwe to reach the World Cup

Scotland's ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture dates have been confirmed, with Grant Bradburn's side opening against Afghanistan on 4 March.

The Scots next face Hong Kong in Group B two days later.

The third match will be against the runners-up of World Cricket League Division Two on 8 March and hosts Zimbabwe take on Scotland on 12 March.

The top three in Groups A and B will play off for two places at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Scotland also need a top-three finish among associate members other than Netherlands to retain one-day-international status until 2022.

Prior to the qualifier, Bradburn's men will play Papua New Guinea (27 February) and Ireland (1 March) in Zimbabwe.

This month, Scotland play Ireland and hosts United Arab Emirates twice in a warm-up tri-series.