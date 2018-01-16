Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets in one-day tri-series

From the section

Balbirnie continued his good form after hitting a century in Ireland's win over the UAE on Saturday

One-day international tri-series, Dubai Scotland 219 (49.2 overs): Jones 87, Rankin 3-49 Ireland 223-4 (34.5 overs): Balbirnie 67, N O'Brien 55 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets to extend their winning run in the triangular one-day series in Dubai.

Michael Jones hit 87 in Scotland's total of 219 as Boyd Rankin claimed 3-49.

Ireland skipper William Porterfield fell for a duck but Andrew Balbirnie's 67 and Niall O'Brien's 55 helped them to victory with 15.1 overs to spare.

Ireland, who beat the United Arab Emirates twice last week, face Scotland again on Thursday.

Scotland play the UAE on Sunday and 23 January.

Ireland and Scotland will compete in the World Cup qualifiers in March for the 2019 tournament.