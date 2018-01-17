Watch as South Africa's Jiveshan Pillay is controversially given out obstructing the field after he picked up the ball to return it to West Indies fielders during the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand - sparking a fresh debate over the "spirit of cricket" across social media.

South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis called it "an absolute joke... I have done this almost a 100 times", but ex-Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson hit back: "Maybe you should stop doing it. Whether we like or not, it's law in the game." Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan wrote: "The politically correct crew will say Rules are Rules... But let's be honest this is a disgraceful way to claim a wicket."

But BBC Test Match Special commentator Simon Mann tweeted: "Your wicket is precious, don't jeopardise it unnecessarily and know the laws. Then you won't give the opposition a chance to do something you fundamentally disagree with." Fellow TMS commentator Neil Manthorp concurred, adding: "It was bizarre but batsmen should know the laws. Let the fielders do the fielding."

And former England limited-overs batsman Joe Denly recalled an incident at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup which also involved West Indies, when a Windies bowler enacted a "mankad" run-out - removing the bails with the non-striker backing up - to win a crucial match against Zimbabwe.

Law 37.4 states that "either batsman is out obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".

