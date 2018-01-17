Nathan Lyon: Nottinghamshire considering Australia spinner

Nathan Lyon has taken 290 wickets in 74 Tests for Australia

Nottinghamshire are considering Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as their overseas player for the upcoming season, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

The 30-year-old played county cricket for Division Two champions Worcestershire in 2017 and took six wickets in four Championship matches.

Lyon was an integral part of the Australian side that reclaimed the Ashes 4-0 earlier this month.

The off-spinner took 21 wickets at an average of 29.23.

Lyon is understood to be one of a number of overseas options Notts are considering for the 2018 campaign.