Sam Billings: England limited-overs player replaces Sam Northeast as Kent captain

Sam Billings is a member of the England squad for this month's one-day international series against Australia

Kent have named Sam Billings as their new club captain in all formats of the game, replacing Sam Northeast.

Wicket-keeper-batsman Billings, 26, made his Kent debut in 2011 and has played 13 one-day internationals and 13 T20 matches for England.

Batsman Northeast, 28, had been skipper since 2016, but is now free to speak to other counties about a possible move.

"I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been offered the captaincy," Billings told the club website.

"It means a lot personally as I have been involved at Kent since I was eight years of age. It will be challenging but I am very excited by the opportunity."

Billings has played 171 times for Kent across all three formats and extended his contract at Canterbury last October.

Northeast succeeded Rob Key as Kent skipper, and scored almost 1,600 runs in all competitions last summer, but the club have given him permission to talk to other counties about a move away from the St Lawrence Ground.

"Sam has opted not to sign a contract extension," Kent chairman of cricket Graham Johnson said.

"We have reluctantly accepted his request to talk to other clubs despite our best efforts to convince him to commit his future to the club."