ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018
|Group A: West Indies (A1), Ireland (A2), Netherlands (A3), Papua New Guinea (A4), Qualifier 1* (A5)
|Group B: Afghanistan (B1), Zimbabwe (B2), Scotland (B3), Hong Kong (B4), Qualifier 2* (B5)
|*last two teams qualify from ICC World Cricket League Division 2 (8-15 February); winner Q1, runner-up Q2
Warm-up matches
February
27 Afghanistan v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
27 Hong Kong v Netherlands, Old Hararians
27 Q1 v Q2, Kwekwe
27 Zimbabwe v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
27 Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Bulawayo Athletic Club
March
1 Q1 v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
1 Afghanistan v Netherlands, Old Hararians
1 Hong Kong v Q2, Kwekwe
1 Scotland v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
1 Zimbabwe v Papua New Guinea, Bulawayo Athletic Club
First round
4 A: Papua New Guinea v Q1, Harare Sports Club
4 A: Ireland v Netherlands, Old Hararians
4 B: Zimbabwe v Q2, Queen's Sports Club
4 B: Afghanistan v Scotland, Bulawayo Athletic Club
6 A: Papua New Guinea v Ireland, Harare Sports Club
6 A: West Indies v Q1, Old Hararians
6 B: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Queen's Sports Club
6 B: Scotland v Hong Kong, Bulawayo Athletic Club
8 A: Netherlands v Q1, Harare Sports Club
8 A: West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Old Hararians
8 B: Scotland v Q2, Queen's Sports Club
8 B: Afghanistan v Hong Kong, Bulawayo Athletic Club
10 A: West Indies v Ireland, Harare Sports Club
10 A: Papua New Guinea v Netherlands, Old Hararians
10 B: Zimbabwe v Hong Kong, Queen's Sports Club
10 B: Afghanistan v Q2, Bulawayo Athletic Club
12 A: West Indies v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
12 A: Ireland v Q1, Old Hararians
12 B: Hong Kong v Q2, Queen's Sports Club
12 B: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Bulawayo Athletic Club
(Top three teams in each group qualify for Super Sixes; others move into play-offs)
Super Sixes and play-offs
15 A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
15 A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
15 Play-off: A5 v B4, Old Hararians
15 Play-off: A4 v B5, Kwekwe
16 A2 v B2, Harare Sports Club
17 9th/10th place play-off, Old Hararians
17 7th/8th place play-off. Kwekwe
18 A2 v B3, Harare Sports Club
19 A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
20 A3 v B1, Harare Sports Club
22 A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
22 A3 v B2, Old Hararians
23 A2 v B1, Harare Sports Club
(Top two teams in Super Six make the final - both qualify for 2019 World Cup)
25 Final, Harare Sports Club
