Australia v England: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of second ODI with illness

Josh Hazlewood has taken 64 wickets in 38 one-day international appearances for Australia

Second one-day international: Australia v England Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Date: Friday 19 January Start time: 03:20 GMT

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Friday's second one-day international against England in Brisbane because of illness.

Hazlewood was rested for the first game of the five-match series in Melbourne, which England won by five wickets.

However, Hazlewood and wicketkeeper Tim Paine have been suffering with a virus that has affected both sides throughout the tour.

Uncapped South Australia keeper Alex Carey, 26, has been called up as cover.

Carey hit a Twenty20 century for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday.

David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were previously affected by a bug, while England captain Joe Root also fell ill during the final Ashes Test.

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson, who has played only eight domestic limited-overs matches for Western Australia and appeared in two Twenty20 internationals for his country, is expected to make his ODI debut.

The second ODI begins at 03:20 GMT at the Gabba on Friday.

England have a 1-0 lead in the limited-overs series, after Jason Roy's 180 helped the tourists to a five-wicket victory on Sunday.

The opener, who made the highest ODI score by an England player in that first game, has since been touted as a potential Test player.

"Jason's been a guy that we have actually spoken about for Test cricket, but not necessarily in the opening position," head coach Trevor Bayliss told BBC Sport.

"While it sounds good being able to throw someone into the top of a Test line-up, most of the time it doesn't really happen like that.

"I'm sure his name will come up again for Test selection, we'll just have to see where he gets to."

England put in a strong performance in Melbourne, chasing down Australia's total of 308-5 in 48.5 overs.

The visitors have won two and lost eight of their past 10 ODIs in Australia.

"We know the feeling of being 1-0 down so that's something we're expecting - a bit of a backlash from the Aussies," opening batsman Jonny Bairstow said.

"To carry on playing the way that we have done over the last two years in Australia is something we were really wanting to do and we can hopefully continue that in Brisbane."