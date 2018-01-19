Mohammad Abbas and Sohail Khan: Leicestershire sign Pakistan duo

Mohammad Abbas has taken 304 first-class wickets at 21.05, with a further 65 wickets in white-ball cricket

Leicestershire have signed Pakistan seam bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Sohail Khan to share the club's main overseas role for the 2018 season.

Abbas, 27, will play for the majority of the season, with 33-year-old Sohail filling in from late April to mid-June when the former could be part of Pakistan's tour to England.

Abbas has 23 wickets in five Test matches at at an average of 21.34

He was the top domestic wicket-taker in 2015-16 and 2016-17 in Pakistan.

The experienced Sohail has taken 432 first-class wickets at 24.37 apiece and claimed 13 wickets at 25.00 in two Test appearances when Pakistan last toured England in 2016.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: "We have been looking for a quality fast bowler as our overseas professional and Mohammad Abbas ticks all of the boxes.

"His Test match record is different class, he is the new kid on the block, and I am delighted to secure his signature.

"It was vital that we secured high-class cover. Sohail Khan has a superb record both in red and white-ball cricket."