Alex Hales: England batsman says losing place in ODI team 'hurt massively'

Hales has played 55 one-day internationals for England

England batsman Alex Hales says it "hurt massively" to lose his place over an off-field incident last year, but says he has learned his lesson.

Hales, 29, was not considered for selection after he was interviewed under caution by police following a fight outside a nightclub in September.

After missing two one-day matches, he was told he would not face criminal charges, and cleared to play again.

"It has been a long few months but it is great to be back out here," he said.

"It hurt massively at the time, to miss two games for something that happened off the field.

"It is disappointing and it will make me enjoy my time in an England shirt a hell of a lot more, and cherish every moment I get on the field."

The incident in question occurred outside a Bristol nightclub during England's one-day series against the West Indies.

Hales' team-mate Ben Stokes has been charged with affray and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on 13 February. He intends to contest the charge.

Hales said: "In terms of going out in the middle of a series, that is the lesson I have learned from that incident.

"It is about being responsible when you are on England duty. You have eyes all over you and that brings responsibility on and off the field.

"It has been a long few months but it is great to be back out here."

After being stood down by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Hales missed two matches against the West Indies.

Once he was cleared, he was selected for the ongoing tour of Australia, and scored 57 in England's four-wicket win in the second one-day international on Friday.

"Hopefully I can put that stuff in the past and I'm looking forward to hopefully contributing to a series win," he said in the build-up to Sunday's third ODI, which begins at 03:20 GMT.

"Some runs would be great, but being out there makes you realise you should cherish playing for England and the last couple of games have been really enjoyable.

"It is up to me now to score as many runs as I can. Playing for England is a massive honour, especially with a World Cup coming up at home next year."