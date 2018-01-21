Matthew Cross' century steers Scotland to victory over UAE

Scotland's Matthew Cross was the match-winner with an unbeaten century

One-day international tri-series, Dubai Scotland 249-8 (50 overs): Cross 107*, Munsey 45 United Arab Emirates 218 (46.3 overs): Shabeer 90: Watt 2-33, Whittingham 2-35 Scotland won by 31 runs Scorecard

Matthew Cross made 107 not out as Scotland eased to a 31-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Batting at number three, his maiden one-day international century came off 110 balls, while George Munsey chipped in with 45 runs.

Skipper Kyle Coetzer opened the batting and contributed 28 to a 249-8 total.

UAE fell away after Ghulam Shabber was run out after reaching an impressive 90, with the tail folding from 202-6 to 218 all out.

Scottish bowlers Stuart Whittingham, Safyaan Sharif, Ali Evans and Mark Watt each took two wickets.

And Craig Wallace, chosen at wicketkeeper rather than Cross, took four catches behind the stumps.

Head coach Grant Bradburn said: "It was nice for the team to earn that winning feeling again today, especially in a tight contest.

"Matthew Cross expertly managed the innings during a difficult time, guiding us through to what we knew could be a winning total.

"The perfect performance has not yet come together, though we feel there are enough positive signs to know what this team is capable of."

Having both lost two games against Ireland, the teams meet again on Tuesday to round-off the tri-series.