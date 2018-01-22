Dom Bess: Somerset off-spinner signs new two-year contract

Dom Bess was recently called up for the four-day and one-day England Lions squads

Off-spinner Dom Bess has signed a new two-year deal with Somerset.

Bess made his first Somerset appearance in 2016 against Pakistan, followed by an impressive County Championship debut against Warwickshire.

The 20-year-old has featured in 12 first-class matches, taking 49 wickets.

"We are pleased that one of the most exciting young spinners in the country has committed his future to the club," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.