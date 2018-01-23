Ireland women's squad named for Zimbabwe tour

Isobel Joyce is playing in Australia before linking up with the Ireland squad in Zimbabwe

Ireland coach Aaron Hamilton has announced a 13-woman squad for the tour of Zimbabwe next month.

Leinster's Vanessa Kelada and Waringstown spinner Cara Murray make the squad for the first time.

"This tour is a great way for us to start our preparation for the WWT20 qualifiers coming up this year," said Hamilton.

The teams will compete in three 50-over matches, followed by five T20 contests, all in Harare.

Mary Waldron will captain the squad for the three one-day games, while Kim Garth will take over the skipper's armband for the T20 contests once her Sydney Sixers commitments have finished.

"We have a couple of key players unavailable due to injury, work and school commitments but it's still a very strong squad," added Hamilton.

"We have Kim Garth and Isobel Joyce, who are both doing so well in the WBBL in Australia. With Mary Waldron and Ciara Metcalfe also playing in Australia over the winter, their combined experience will assist us greatly on this tour.

"I'm also excited to see some more fresh faces coming into the squad for this tour.

"Having these players exposed to a tour like this will on help in adding to the depth of Irish women's cricket."

Ireland play their 50-over games on 1, 3 and 5 February while the T20 games are scheduled for 8 10, 11, 13 and 14 February.

Ireland women's squad

Rachel Delaney (Dragons/Merrion), Kim Garth (Scorchers/Pembroke), Isobel Joyce (Scorchers/Merrion), Shauna Kavanagh (Dragons/Pembroke), Vanessa Kelada (Typhoons/Leinster), Amy Kenealy (Typhoons/Leinster), Anna Kerrison (Scorchers/Leinster), Sophie MacMahon (Typhoons/Leinster), Lara Maritz (Dragons/Malahide), Ciara Metcalfe (Dragons/The Hills), Cara Murray (Scorchers/Waringstown), Una Raymond-Hoey (Scorchers/Leinster), Mary Waldron (Dragons/Malahide).