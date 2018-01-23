Sam Curran: England add Surrey all-rounder to squad for T20 tri-series

Curran has scored 449 runs and taken 40 wickets in 43 domestic T20 matches

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran has been added to the England squad for the Twenty20 tri-series against co-hosts Australia and New Zealand next month, joining his brother Tom in the squad.

Left-arm seamer Sam, 19, made his Surrey debut in 2015, while Tom, 22, has taken six wickets in three T20 internationals since his June debut.

Test captain Joe Root will miss the tri-series to return home for a break.

All-rounder Ben Stokes could join the squad during the series.

The 28-year-old will delay his departure to link up with the side until after he appears at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 13 February.

Stokes has been charged with affray after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The court date coincides with England's first T20 match in New Zealand - where the younger Curran has been playing for Auckland in the domestic T20 competition.

England squad for T20 tri-series: Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.