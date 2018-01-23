Vikram Solanki: Surrey name ex-England one-day batsman as assistant head coach

Vikram Solanki played 51 one-day internationals and three T20 matches for England

Surrey have appointed Vikram Solanki as assistant head coach, with Stuart Barnes leaving the south London club to pursue other opportunities.

Barnes, 47, moved to The Oval from Gloucestershire in October 2012, initially as bowling coach.

Former England limited-overs batsman Solanki, 41, has been coaching at Surrey since retiring in 2015.

"I'd like to thank Barnesy for all his effort and dedication to the job," said director of cricket Alec Stewart.

"Vik has impressed everyone since being brought onto the coaching staff after ending his playing career and has earnt this promotion."