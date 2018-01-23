Tom Helm: Middlesex and England Lions pace bowler extends contract

Tom Helm took 19 wickets at an average of 31.68 in five Championship appearances in 2017

Middlesex pace bowler Tom Helm has extended his contract with the club.

The 23-year-old made his debut in 2013, but injury has restricted him to 10 first-class and 26 white-ball appearances for the county.

"For some time we have been saying that all Tom has needed is an injury-free year," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"In 2017 he virtually achieved this and we all witnessed what he is capable of producing in matches."

Middlesex have not disclosed the length of Helm's new deal.