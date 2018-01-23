Scotland v UAE: Hosts win final game of tri-series after Rameez Shahzad ton

Kyle Coetzer's 75 was not enough to help Scotland to victory in Dubai

One-day international tri-series, Dubai: Scotland 299-9 (50 overs): Berrington 90, Coetzer 75, Munsey 47 United Arab Emirates 218 (46.3 overs): Shahzad 121*; Ashfaq 92, Mufti 38 United Arab Emirates won by four wickets Scorecard

Scotland ended their one-day international tri-series with a defeat by hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Rameez Shahzad's unbeaten century helped UAE to a four-wicket win, having lost to the Scots by 31 runs on Sunday.

Captain Kyle Coetzer made 75 and Richie Berrington hit a 95-ball 90 as Scotland finished on 299-9.

But Ashfaq Ahmed's 92 early in the UAE innings put them well on their way and Shahzad's 121 not out saw them home with five balls to spare.

George Munsey made 47 in the Scottish innings, but most of their batsmen could not match the prowess of Munsey, Coetzer and Berrington.

Michael Leask's 15 was the highest total other than the top-scoring trio.

Although captain and opener Rohan Mustafa fell lbw on two, Ashfaq and Shahzad, along with Adnan Mufti (38), gave UAE the momentum they needed.

Ireland, who beat Scotland twice, had already won the series and UAE finish bottom of the table despite their win.