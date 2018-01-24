Anya Shrubsole: England World Cup winner first woman on cover of Wisden

Anya Shrubsole bowled India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to wrap up England's World Cup win

England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole has become the first woman to appear on the cover of the "iconic" Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

The 26-year-old was named player of the match as England beat India at Lord's to win the World Cup last year.

The Somerset bowler took five wickets in 19 balls as she claimed 6-46, the best figures in a World Cup final.

"To be on the front of such an iconic and historic book means a huge amount," said the England vice-captain.

"It's an amazing honour and privilege. It's a clear representation of the strength of the women's game."

Anya Shrubsole wrote on Twitter expressing her delight at the news

Shrubsole was a nominee for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and last week won the International Cricket Council's Spirit of Cricket award.

In September she became the first female cricketer to receive the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award - created by the BBC and MCC in memory of the former Test Match Special commentator.

Wisden, known as the 'bible of cricket', is an annual publication which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2013.

"Anya Shrubsole was a natural for this year's Wisden cover, having stolen the show on the most memorable day of the 2017 summer," said editor Lawrence Booth.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes appeared on the cover in 2016, a year after team-mate Moeen Ali.