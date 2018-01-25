Ish Sodhi: Nottinghamshire re-sign New Zealand leg-spinner for T20 Blast

Ish Sohdi has played 52 times for New Zealand across all three formats

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has agreed a new deal to return to Notts Outlaws as their second overseas player for the T20 Blast in 2018.

The 25-year-old, the world's number one T20 bowler in the ICC rankings, helped the Outlaws to a first victory in the competition in September.

Sodhi is expected to be available for all of Notts' T20 matches.

"I can't wait to come back as it was such an amazing experience playing in a winning team last year," he said.

"We had such a great bond as a team, as well as some very talented players.

"While there are one or two changes in personnel for 2018, the players who have joined, such as Chris Nash and Paul Coughlin, means the squad is looking just as strong."

Notts begin their T20 title defence against last season's beaten finalists Birmingham Bears at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, 4 July.