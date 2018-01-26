Australia v England: Travis Head hits 96 as hosts win by three wickets

Australia fell short of a second ODI century but did enough to ensure victory for the hosts

Fourth ODI, Adelaide England 196 all out (44.5 overs): Woakes 78, Cummins 4-24, Tye 3-33, Hazlewood 3-39 Australia 197-7 (37.0 overs): Head 96, Rashid 3-49 Australia won by three wickets Scorecard

Travis Head hit 96 to guide Australia to a three-wicket win in the fourth one-day international as a terrible start cost England in Adelaide.

The tourists fell to 8-5 in swinging conditions, before a superb 78 from Chris Woakes saw them recover to post 196 all out, Pat Cummins taking 4-24.

Australia wobbled at times in reply, but the recalled Head proved a steady presence after a skittish start.

He fell short of a ton but had done enough to ensure his side edged home.

Eoin Morgan's England team had already secured the five-match series with victory in Sydney and now lead 3-1, with the final ODI in Perth on Sunday.

England fall to 8-5

England effectively lost the game thanks to a woeful start to their innings, falling to 8-5 in just the seventh over. Here is how it unfolded:

0-1 - Roy c Smith b Hazlewood 0 (0.2 overs): The opener drives firmly at a full, swinging delivery and slices it straight to backward point.

The opener drives firmly at a full, swinging delivery and slices it straight to backward point. 4-2 - Hales b Cummins 3 (3.2 overs): A tentative prod at a ball nipping back in, deflecting off the pad and onto the stumps.

A tentative prod at a ball nipping back in, deflecting off the pad and onto the stumps. 4-3 - Bairstow c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (4.2 overs): A flashy cover drive but enough movement away to catch the edge through to the keeper.

A flashy cover drive but enough movement away to catch the edge through to the keeper. 6-4 - Root c Hazlewood b Cummins 0 (5.3 overs): Taking on the short ball but hooking it straight to deep fine leg.

Taking on the short ball but hooking it straight to deep fine leg. 8-5 - Buttler c Paine b Hazlewood 0 (6.2 overs): Not much batsman fault here - a sublime delivery moves late and kisses the outside edge. Four ducks in five wickets for England.

Risk and reward

England opener Jason Roy was out for a duck off the second ball as he edged a swinging delivery to point

England's one-day rejuvenation over the past three years has been built around talented batsman backing themselves to play aggressively throughout their innings.

That approach is successful more often than not. Since the 2015 World Cup, England have batted first in 29 matches, making 300 or more 19 times, while being bowled out for under 250 on six occasions.

They do have the capacity for spectacular failure. England slumped to 138 all out to lose the series against Australia in 2015, while they could only scrape 153 against South Africa in May after being reduced to 20-6.

Including this defeat, in all three instances England's batsmen failed to adapt their game in conditions where the ball was swinging or moving off the seam.

Here, Roy and Bairstow fell playing flashy drives to balls that swung away, while Root took on an ill-advised hook shot and Morgan tried to pull a short, wide Cummins delivery down the leg side and gloved it to keeper Tim Paine.

On other days, all four shots would go for four. But the failure to adapt on such pitches needs addressing - England's major concern will be this happening in a tournament, such as when they were dismissed for 211 by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy semi-final, rather than the fourth game of a series they have already won.

It was Woakes who showed the top order how to time the ball on this surface, playing elegant strokes to accumulate early on before displaying tremendous power to hit five sixes, only to finally be caught by substitute fielder Glenn Maxwell at long-on off Andrew Tye.

Morgan (33) did well to rebuild with Moeen (33) after England's early struggles but neither could go on, while Tom Curran - playing in place of the injured Liam Plunkett - made an entertaining 35 off as many balls.

More to follow.