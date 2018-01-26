Matt Mason: Leicestershire appoint former Worcestershire coach as head bowling coach

Matt Mason (right) joined Worcestershire's coaching team after retiring in 2011

Matt Mason has left Worcestershire after 16 years to join Leicestershire as the club's new head bowling coach.

The 43-year-old was Worcestershire's bowling coach until a backroom reshuffle under new boss Kevin Sharp and was due to take charge of the county's second XI this summer.

He is currently coaching with the England and Wales Cricket Board's winter Pace Programme in South Africa.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon described him as the "perfect fit".

Nixon added: "Our bowlers will enjoy working alongside him.

"It's great to have him on board. He will offer valuable knowledge and expertise to our bowling group."

Mason has also worked with England Women at senior and junior level, as well as the Junior Development Programme and Elite Fast Bowling Group.

The Australian first joined Worcestershire in 2002 and took 314 first-class wickets for them before playing the final match of his playing career a decade later.

"I experienced a lot as a player and a coach and will always retain great memories of the club," he said.

"Worcestershire will always be close to my heart, I am going to continue to live in Worcester - but now I am looking forward to the fresh challenge at Leicestershire."