IPL: Ben Stokes bought by Rajasthan Royals; Joe Root unsold

Stokes is due in court on 13 February charged with affray

England's Ben Stokes sold for almost £1.4m in the Indian Premier League auction but Test captain Joe Root went unsold in the first round of bidding.

Stokes, who was named the most valuable player last year following a £1.7m contract with Rising Pune Supergiant, has joined Rajasthan Royals.

"Ben is a cricketer of today and a cricketer of the future," said Royals chief executive Ranjit Barthakur.

Chris Woakes fetched £820,000 after being bought by Royal Challengers.

Stokes, 28, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 13 February charged with affray after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September, but has been given permission by the ECB to continue playing cricket while he waits for his court case.

He will line up alongside Australia captain Steve Smith (£1.38m) who has been retained for the Royals, but Root was one of two players to go unsold in the early rounds of bidding - the other being West Indies' Chris Gayle.

The auction will continue into Sunday in Bengaluru, with a total of 578 players available for purchase by the eight franchises.

Eighteen players have already been retained by the teams, including India captain Kohli, former skipper MS Dhoni and South Africa batsman AB De Villiers.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc (£1.04m) and big-hitting batsman Chris Lynn (£1.06m) attracted big bids while England one-day opener Jason Roy was bought for £165,000 by Delhi Daredevils. India batsman KL Rahul cost King's XI Punjab £1.2m.

This year's T20 competition begins on 7 April.