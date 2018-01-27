India beat South Africa in eventful Johannesburg final Test

South Africa saw nine wickets fall for 53 runs

Third Test, Johannesburg (day four): India 187 & 247: Rahane 48, Morkel 3-47 South Africa 194 & 177: Elgar 86*, Shami 5-28 India won by 63 runs Scorecard

India recorded a 63-run win over South Africa in Johannesburg as the three-Test series finished 2-1 to the hosts.

After the umpires took the players off because of concerns over the state of the pitch on Friday, the fourth day was delayed by a damp outfield.

South Africa resumed on 17-1 in pursuit of 241, and fifties from Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla took them to 124-1.

Opener Elgar was unbeaten on 86 but Mohammed Shami took 5-28 as South Africa were bowled out for 177.

Following the hour's delay for a damp patch on the outfield, the much-fabled Wanderers wicket showed signs that it had settled down somewhat, with the uneven bounce becoming a less of a concern for the batsmen.

Seam movement was still a factor, however, and Elgar and Amla were beaten on numerous occasions. But their gritty stand of 119 in four hours, spanning 50 overs, took South Africa 117 runs from their target.

However, Amla was caught at short mid-wicket 20 minutes before tea and AB de Villiers soon followed, caught in the gully for six.

After the interval, four wickets fell in 15 balls, with Shami taking two in an over, as India wrapped up a memorable win, maintaining their unbeaten Test record at the Wanderers.

It kept them clear at the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings. South Africa would have drawn level on points had they completed a 3-0 series victory.

The series was also notable for being the only three-match series where all 120 wickets fell.