T20 Blast: Northants Steelbacks re-sign all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna

Seekkuge Prasanna has played one Test, 38 one-day games and 20 T20 internationals for Sri Lanka

Northants have re-signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna for this summer's T20 Blast campaign.

He played 10 games for the Steelbacks in the 2016 competition when they lifted the trophy for the second time.

The 30-year-old will arrive in time for their first group game against Leicestershire on 4 July.

"We're delighted to have Seeku back for the 2018 season, it's great to have a quality leg-spin in your T20 team," said Northants head coach David Ripley.

Prasanna has scored 1,114 runs in all T20 cricket, with a strike rate of 160.51, and taken 78 wickets.