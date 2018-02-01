Ben Stokes: England name all-rounder in ODI squad for New Zealand

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' last ODI appearance was against West Indies in September

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in England's 15-man squad for the five-match one-day series against New Zealand.

The 26-year-old's involvement is subject to any court obligations relating to an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

Stokes has been charged with affray and is delaying his arrival in New Zealand until after he appears at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 13 February.

The series starts on 25 February.

Test captain Joe Root will return after being rested for the Twenty20 tri-series against Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Saturday.

Bowler Jake Ball has been dropped, as has batsman Dawid Malan, who was called up as cover for Stokes during the recent 4-1 series victory over world champions Australia.

Stokes, who has not played for England since the incident in Bristol and intends to contest the charge against him, was made available for selection last month by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He missed England's winter Ashes campaign and the limited-overs series against Australia, but the ECB allowed him to play domestic cricket in New Zealand in December.

The Durham player's first involvement could now be the second T20 match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, 18 February.

Stokes was bought by Rajasthan Royals for £1.38m in the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday, with both Root and England one-day captain Eoin Morgan missing out on deals.

England will face New Zealand in two Tests in March following the ODI series.

England's 15-man squad versus New Zealand: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Fixtures

February

25: 1st ODI, Hamilton (d/n) (01:00 GMT)

28: 2nd ODI, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (01:00 GMT, moved from Napier)

March

3: 3rd ODI, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (d/n) (01:00 GMT)

7: 4th ODI, Dunedin (22:00 GMT, 6 Mar)

10: 5th ODI, Christchurch (22:00 GMT, 9 Mar)