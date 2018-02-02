Women's Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers to reach final
- From the section Women's Cricket
|Women's Big Bash League semi-final, Adelaide:
|Sydney Sixers 138-5 (20 overs): Gardner 72, Devine 2-21
|Adelaide Strikers 121-9 (20 overs): Beaumont 50, Aley 4-9, Garth 2-14
|Sydney Sixers won by 17 runs
|Scorecard
Defending champions Sydney Sixers marched into the Women's Big Bash League final with a 17-run victory over Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval.
Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner hit six sixes in her 72 from 45 balls, anchoring the Sixers' innings of 138-5 as England's Amy Jones made only three.
Seamer Sarah Aley then ripped into Adelaide, taking 4-9 while Ireland's Kim Garth picked up two early wickets.
England's Tammy Beaumont top scored with 50 as the Strikers fell short.
The hosts had looked vanquished at 23-6 after six overs before Beaumont's attempted rescue act, but she fell in the 17th over with 44 still needed as the Sixers - who will face Perth Scorchers in Sunday's final - held on.
The Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Renegades at the same venue in the second men's semi-final (08:40 GMT), with the winners meeting Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday.
You can listen to commentary on the men's and women's Big Bash semi-finals and finals on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.