Women's Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers to reach final

Tammy Beaumont
Beaumont hit seven fours in her 50 from 46 balls, before falling lbw to Sarah Coyte
Women's Big Bash League semi-final, Adelaide:
Sydney Sixers 138-5 (20 overs): Gardner 72, Devine 2-21
Adelaide Strikers 121-9 (20 overs): Beaumont 50, Aley 4-9, Garth 2-14
Sydney Sixers won by 17 runs
Scorecard

Defending champions Sydney Sixers marched into the Women's Big Bash League final with a 17-run victory over Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner hit six sixes in her 72 from 45 balls, anchoring the Sixers' innings of 138-5 as England's Amy Jones made only three.

Seamer Sarah Aley then ripped into Adelaide, taking 4-9 while Ireland's Kim Garth picked up two early wickets.

England's Tammy Beaumont top scored with 50 as the Strikers fell short.

The hosts had looked vanquished at 23-6 after six overs before Beaumont's attempted rescue act, but she fell in the 17th over with 44 still needed as the Sixers - who will face Perth Scorchers in Sunday's final - held on.

The Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Renegades at the same venue in the second men's semi-final (08:40 GMT), with the winners meeting Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday.

You can listen to commentary on the men's and women's Big Bash semi-finals and finals on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

