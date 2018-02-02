Big Bash League: Adelaide Strikers edge Melbourne Renegades to reach final

Adelaide-born Head hit 96 against England on his home ground in an ODI on Australia Day last week

Big Bash League semi-final, Adelaide: Adelaide Strikers 178-5 (20 overs): Head 85*, Weatherald 57 Melbourne Renegades 177-4 (20 overs): Harris 45, Cooper 36* Adelaide Strikers won by one run Scorecard

Adelaide Strikers set up a Big Bash League final against Hobart Hurricanes, edging past Melbourne Renegades by one run in their home semi-final.

Travis Head, released from Australia's Twenty20 tri-series squad to play in the game, hit an unbeaten 85 from 57 balls, adding 104 with Jake Weatherald (57) in the Strikers' 178-5.

Marcus Harris (45) kept the Renegades in touch but they needed 13 off the last over and seamer Ben Laughlin held his nerve against Tom Cooper (36 not out) and Kieron Pollard (29 not out).

Adelaide Oval will now host Sunday's two finals.

Earlier at the same venue, the Strikers lost their Women's Big Bash League semi-final to holders Sydney Sixers, despite a half-century from England's Tammy Beaumont.

Sunday's Big Bash finals (Adelaide Oval): WBBL final: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers (01:20 GMT) BBL final: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes (05:30 GMT)

You can listen to commentary on the men's and women's Big Bash finals on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.