Ben Cotton: Derbyshire seamer leaves club by mutual consent

Ben Cotton has taken 20 wickets at an average of 24.85 in Twenty20 cricket

Derbyshire seamer Ben Cotton has left the club after agreeing to cancel the final year of his contract.

Cotton appeared in 67 games for Derbyshire in all formats of the game, taking 89 wickets.

The 24-year-old made only two appearances in first-class cricket last season, but played in eight T20 Blast fixtures, taking nine wickets.

"Ben has shown that at his best he can take wickets," cricket advisory director Kim Barnett said.

"But with opportunities likely to be limited this year, we felt that it would be best for both parties that Ben should be able to pursue his career elsewhere."