Rashid Khan: Sussex sign Afghanistan leg-spinner for T20 Blast

Rashid Khan is second in the International Cricket Council's T20 international bowler rankings

Sussex have signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the first half of their T20 Blast campaign.

The 19-year-old has taken 42 wickets at an average of 14.35 in 27 Twenty20 internationals since his debut in 2015.

He was part of the Adelaide Strikers squad, which won Australia's Big Bash League on Sunday, coached by incoming Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

"I have been incredibly impressed with his attitude, work ethic and team-first mentality," said Gillespie.

"His form for Afghanistan and the T20 teams he has played for over the last couple of years has been phenomenal."

Rashid finished the latest edition of the Big Bash as the joint leading wicket-taker, with 18 scalps in 11 matches and an economy rate of 5.65 runs per over.

The Nangarhar-born right-armer has also played for sides in the Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and Indian Premier League.

His move to Hove is subject to international clearance and visa approval.