England captain Heather Knight explains to BBC Radio 4's Today programme how cricket has come a long way in recognising women.

On the centenary of 1918's Representation of the People Act when some women won the right to vote for the first time, Knight - who was appointed OBE in the New Year Honours after skippering England to World Cup success last year - says it is a "very exciting time to be a player".

