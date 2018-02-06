BBC Sport - Heather Knight: England captain on 'brilliant' recognition of women's cricket

'Attitudes towards women in cricket have changed massively'

England captain Heather Knight explains to BBC Radio 4's Today programme how cricket has come a long way in recognising women.

On the centenary of 1918's Representation of the People Act when some women won the right to vote for the first time, Knight - who was appointed OBE in the New Year Honours after skippering England to World Cup success last year - says it is a "very exciting time to be a player".

