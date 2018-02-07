Australia v England: Glenn Maxwell century gives Hosts victory

Glenn Maxwell was dropped for Australia's 4-1 one-day series defeat by England

Twenty20 tri-series, Hobart: England 155-9(20 overs): Malan 50, Maxwell 3-10 Australia 161-5 (18.3 overs): Maxwell 103*, Willey 3-28 Australia won by five wickets Scorecard

Glenn Maxwell hit a sublime unbeaten 103 after taking 3-10 to give Australia a five-wicket win in England's opening game of the Twenty20 tri-series.

Set 156 to win in Hobart after Dawid Malan made 50, the hosts fell to 4-2 in the first over as David Willey removed David Warner and Chris Lynn.

D'Arcy Short, who made 30, and Maxwell rebuilt with a stand of 78.

Maxwell kicked on despite further losses, winning the game and bringing up his 58-ball hundred with a six.

Australia, who won with nine balls to spare, have won their opening two games of the tri-series following victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

England face Australia in Melbourne on Saturday at 08:20 GMT.

