Australia v England: Glenn Maxwell century gives Hosts victory
-
- From the section Cricket
|Twenty20 tri-series, Hobart:
|England 155-9(20 overs): Malan 50, Maxwell 3-10
|Australia 161-5 (18.3 overs): Maxwell 103*, Willey 3-28
|Australia won by five wickets
|Scorecard
Glenn Maxwell hit a sublime unbeaten 103 after taking 3-10 to give Australia a five-wicket win in England's opening game of the Twenty20 tri-series.
Set 156 to win in Hobart after Dawid Malan made 50, the hosts fell to 4-2 in the first over as David Willey removed David Warner and Chris Lynn.
D'Arcy Short, who made 30, and Maxwell rebuilt with a stand of 78.
Maxwell kicked on despite further losses, winning the game and bringing up his 58-ball hundred with a six.
Australia, who won with nine balls to spare, have won their opening two games of the tri-series following victory over New Zealand on Saturday.
England face Australia in Melbourne on Saturday at 08:20 GMT.
More to follow.