Karl Krikken: Shropshire director of cricket departs for Lancashire role

Karl Krikken played for Derbyshire for 16 years and was named head coach in 2011

Karl Krikken has left his role as Shropshire director of cricket to take on a coaching position with Lancashire.

Krikken, 48, has been named lead coach at the county's Indoor Cricket Centre at Emirates Old Trafford and will also be head coach of the under-14s side.

Shropshire chairman Toby Shaw praised Krikken's "fantastic professionalism".

"He's helped the development of many of the players. His coaching abilities were very well received and we are sorry to see him go," Shaw added.

Krikken spent 27 years at Derbyshire as a player and coach before joining Minor Counties side Shropshire in 2014.

He said: "I'm really excited about the opportunity to join Lancashire.

"The club's age-group and pathway system is one of the best in the country. You can see that in how many of the current squad have come through the Lancashire system and are now playing an important role in the first team."