Ashes: ICC ends match-fixing investigation into third Ashes Test

The third Ashes Test was played at the Waca, where England have not won since 1978

An investigation into allegations of match-fixing in the third Ashes Test last year has ended after no evidence of corruption was found.

In December the Sun claimed Indian bookmakers offered to fix aspects of the Test between England and Australia.

The International Cricket Council said "no evidence" of corruption was found in an "extensive global investigation".

Australia won the match in Perth which saw them take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

The Sun reported that a gang, working with an Australian called 'the Silent Man', was charging up to £138,000 to influence the game.

No England players were named as being involved but the gang claimed to have recruited one former Australia player.

"There is no indication that any players in this Test have been in contact with the alleged fixers," Alex Marshall, the ICC general manager anti-corruption, added in a statement on Thursday.