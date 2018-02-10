Sri Lanka v Bangladesh: Rangana Herath passes Wasim Akram in series win

Herath (centre) took the last wicket in Mirpur to move ahead of Wasim Akram

Second Test, Mirpur (day three): Sri Lanka 222 & 226: R Silva 70*, Taijul 4-76, Mustafizur 3-49 Bangladesh 110 & 123: Mominul 33, Dananjaya 5-24, Herath 4-49 Sri Lanka won by 215 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka wrapped up a three-day win over Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur to win the series 1-0 - with a personal milestone for Rangana Herath.

The veteran spinner took 4-49 to overtake Pakistan legend Wasim Akram as the most successful left-arm bowler in Test history, with 415 wickets.

Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya took 5-24, the best figures for a Sri Lankan on debut as Bangladesh, needing an unlikely 339 to win, crumbled for 123.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 33.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, who had begun day three on 200-8, made their way to 226 all out as rookie batsman Roshen Silva impressed again, with his performance earning him the man of the match and man of the series awards.

After a duck on his debut against India in December, the right-hander scored 74 not out, 109, 56 and 70 not out in his next four Test innings - giving him a batting average of 103 after three Tests.

"I want to thank the almighty God for helping [captain Dinesh] Chandimal win the toss on this wicket," Silva said.

The Mirpur pitch was in contrast to that of the drawn first Test in Chittagong, where 1,533 runs were scored for the loss of only 24 wickets across the five days - with the International Cricket Council rating the batting-friendly surface as "below average" and awarding it a demerit point.

The tour concludes with two Twenty20 internationals on 15 and 18 February.