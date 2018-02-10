Australia v England: Glenn Maxwell hits 39 in emphatic victory

Glenn Maxwell hit three fours and two sixes as he top scored for Australia with 39

Twenty20 tri-series, Melbourne: England 137-7 (20 overs): Buttler 46, Richardson 3-33 Australia 138-3 (14.3 overs): Maxwell 39, Jordan 2-26 Australia won by seven wickets Scorecard

Australia's brutal hitting helped them to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England to secure their place in the Twenty20 tri-series final.

D'Arcy Short (36 not out), Glenn Maxwell (39), Chris Lynn (31) and Aaron Finch (20) peppered the boundary to seal a comfortable win at the MCG.

England earlier posted a modest 137-7 from their 20 overs with stand-in captain Jos Buttler (46) top scoring.

Kane Richardson took 3-33 and Billy Stanlake claimed 2-28 for the hosts.

Australia won with 33 balls to spare and have booked their spot in the final in Auckland on 21 February thanks to the three tri-series victories.

England now face back-to-back matches with New Zealand in Wellington [13 February] and Hamilton [18 February] as they attempt to join Australia in the final.

England's batsmen fail to get going

England's batting line-up were unable to capitalise on a good start in their opening game of the T20 tri-series - a five-wicket defeat in Hobart - but in this match the top order were knocked over and the innings never really got going.

A sluggish pitch at the MCG and some disciplined bowling from the hosts reduced England to 34-3 as Australia seized the early initiative.

England skipper Eoin Morgan was absent with a groin injury which presented James Vince with an opportunity to impress in his sixth T20 international appearance at number four.

As in the Ashes Test series, he largely flattered to deceive, with two fortunate boundaries through third man before he was undone by a masterful change of pace from Andrew Tye and dismissed for a run-a-ball 21.

The fearless and risk-taking approach of England's batting, defended by Morgan after the Hobart collapse on Wednesday, was less prevalent in England's tentative approach on Saturday.

Sam Billings and stand-in captain Buttler rebuilt after Jason Roy (8), Alex Hales (3) and Dawid Malan (10) were dismissed to get the tourists to a semi-competitive total by rotating the strike and running hard, rather than aggressive stroke play.

Indeed just 12 of Buttler's 46 runs from 49 balls came in boundaries while England's innings featured just one six - from Billings - as they reached 137-7.