Lord's to host West Indies v World XI T20 match for hurricane relief funds

Funds raised will go in part towards restoration of Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica which was damaged in last year's hurricanes

Lord's will host a Twenty20 fundraising match between the West Indies and an ICC World XI on Thursday 31 May.

The fixture involving the current World T20 champions has been given full international status and aims to raise money for parts of the Caribbean affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Proceeds from the game will go towards the restoration of the James Ronald Webster Park ground in Anguilla and Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica.

Both grounds were damaged last year.

Colin Graves, chairman of the English and Wales Cricket Board, said: "We have always enjoyed a fantastic relationship [with Cricket West Indies] and we are keen to support them and the people of the Caribbean in this fundraising initiative."