Ishant Sharma: Sussex sign India fast bowler for two-month stint

Ishant Sharma made his Test debut against Bangladesh in May 2007

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma will join Sussex for the first two months of the English county season.

The 29-year-old has taken 234 wickets in 81 Test matches, and has also played 80 one-day internationals and 14 T20s for his country.

The right-armer will be available for five games in the County Championship, and all eight of Sussex's group stage fixtures in the One-Day Cup.

"I am looking forward to my maiden stint in county cricket," he said.

Only three Indian seamers have taken more wickets than Sharma in Test cricket, with his 234 dismissals making him the ninth-most prolific Indian Test bowler overall.

Sussex were looking to bring in another fast bowler after Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer signed deals to play in the Indian Premier League.

"Securing Ishant's services has been very important for us," Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield said.

"It became crucial to sign an experienced international-quality seam bowler who could provide valuable support and know-how to the rest of the seamers."