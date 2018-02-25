New Zealand v England: Ben Stokes makes 12 on England comeback

Ben Stokes played six matches for Canterbury in New Zealand domestic cricket in December

Ben Stokes made only 12 on his return to the England side after more than five months out.

The all-rounder was caught off a top-edged sweep in the first match of the one-day series against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Stokes, 26, is playing his first game since an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

He travelled to New Zealand after being bailed when he appeared in court on 13 February on a charge of affray.

The left-hander, batting at five at Seddon Park, was dropped on two by Trent Boult in his follow-through.

Stokes managed one boundary - a reverse sweep - before he was taken at short third man off slow left-armer Mitchell Santner.

England play five one-day internationals and two Tests in New Zealand.

The first hearing of Stokes' trial is scheduled for 12 March at Bristol Crown Court, although he is not required to return to the UK to attend it.

He missed the Ashes series, which hosts Australia won 4-0, and a Twenty20 tri-series that also involved New Zealand.