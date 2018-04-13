Jeetan Patel: Warwickshire captain signs new contract until end of 2019 season

Jeetan Patel was part of the Bears side that reached T20 Blast finals day for the third time in four years

New Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel has signed a new contract with the Bears until the end of the 2019 season.

Fast bowlers Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Ryan Sidebottom, both 28, and all-rounder Alex Thomson, 24, have also signed additional one-year deals.

New Zealand spinner Patel, 37, was appointed captain of the Edgbaston side in November.

"He has Bears in his blood, he's been here that long," said Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles.

"We still think he has a huge amount to offer as a leader and a cricketer."

Patel, who has had surgery on his elbow since the end of last season, has taken 20 first-class wickets in six matches for Wellington during the winter.

Patel 'the best overseas player'?

Since first joining in 2009, Patel has taken 353 wickets in 96 first-class matches for Warwickshire at an average of 26.52, including 17 five-wicket hauls.

He has also scored 2,863 runs at 26.50, including three centuries, and won the Professional Cricketers' Association Most Valuable Player award in 2014 and 2016.

"It just goes to show it's more about the people you pick up, not what you see in facts and figures," said Giles. "Joining us turned out to be one of the best things Jeets has ever done.

"We're very lucky. He's been brilliant for us on both counts. He's still one of the best in the business.

"He's arguably the best overseas player in the country and has been for some years."

Warwickshire will play in Division Two of the County Championship in 2018 following relegation from Division One last season.