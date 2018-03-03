World Cup Qualifier: Scotland ready for opener with Afghanistan

Scotland will need to reach the final in Zimbabwe to reach the World Cup next year

Scotland open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Afghanistan in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The Scots will also meet the host nation, Hong Kong, and Nepal in Group B of the event.

The two nations reaching the final will earn spots at the 2019 World Cup, hosted by England and Wales.

"Preparations have gone really well and we are really looking forward to getting stuck into game one," said Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn.

"Afghanistan are a good team, with match-winners throughout, so we'll have huge respect for them.

"But we've done our homework and we'll certainly have no fear. We've beaten them before.

"We know their strengths but most of our preparation has been fine tuning our own skills and clarifying roles for everyone."

Group A consists of Ireland, West Indies, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea.

Scotland warmed up with a big win over PNG and a final-ball loss to Ireland, while Afghanistan demonstrated how dangerous they are with a 23-run win over the West Indies.

Scotland played at the last World Cup in 2015 and also participated in the 2007 and 1999 editions.

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington (vice-captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.

World Cup qualifying tournament (first round):

Sunday, 4 March - Afghanistan v Scotland

Tuesday, 6 March - Scotland v Hong Kong

Thursday, 8 March - Scotland v Nepal

Monday, 12 March - Zimbabwe v Scotland