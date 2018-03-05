Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire sign South-African wicketkeeper

Ricardo Vasconcelos has made 11 first-class and 16 List A appearances

Northamptonshire have signed South African wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos for the 2018 season.

The 20-year-old will join the county for the One-Day Cup in May and will provide cover for first-choice gloveman Adam Rossington and Ben Duckett.

He is a Portuguese passport holder and qualifies as a domestic player.

"He's a young, hungry cricketer who's able to provide wicketkeeper cover and push the guys for batting spots," said Northants head coach David Ripley.

The county were in need of wicketkeeping cover after David Murphy retired at the end of the 2017 season to pursue a career in law.

Left-handed batsman Vasconcelos plays for Paarl-based Boland in South Africa's first-class competition and has made two centuries and four fifties in 11 matches.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to represent Northants," he said. "It is a massive opportunity that I hope to grab with both hands.

"I am looking forward to working with and learning from some of the more experienced players so that I can accelerate my growth as a player as quickly as possible."