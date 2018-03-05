South Africa v Australia: ICC look into David Warner-Quinton de Kock incident

De Kock was last man out for South Africa in their second innings

South Africa v Australia, First Test, Durban: Australia 351 & 227: M Marsh 96, Maharaj 5-123 South Africa 162 & 298: Markram 143, De Kock 83, Starc 5-34 & 4-75 Australia win by 118 runs Scorecard

An incident involving Australia's David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock is being investigated by the International Cricket Council following the first Test in Durban.

Video footage appears to show Australia vice-captain Warner having to be restrained by team-mates during an altercation with wicketkeeper De Kock.

The row took place on a stairwell as players returned to their dressing rooms at tea of the fourth day.

Australia won the match by 118 runs.

The tourists needed just 22 balls of Monday's fifth day to secure the win and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"It's rather unfortunate that the incident took place and it's certainly not in the spirit of the game," said South Africa's team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

"The match referee had spoken to us after the day's play. We will await any further communication from the ICC around this incident."

"The incident was discussed between the two team managers and the match referee last night and it is now in the hands of the on-field umpires and match referee," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

"Both teams were reminded by the match referee of the spirit in which the game should be played."

The ICC is also looking into an incident involving Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who dropped a ball on batsman AB de Villiers after he was run out by Warner on day four.

De Villiers was out as part of a top order batting collapse by the hosts as they chased 417 for victory.

Opener Aiden Markram (143) and De Kock (83) put up South Africa's main resistance but could not prevent defeat, with Australia pace bowler Starc finishing with match figures of 9-109.

The second Test starts on Friday at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.