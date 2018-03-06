David Warner: Australia back vice-captain over Quinton de Kock incident

Australia captain Steve Smith (right) was one of the players helping to restrain David Warner in the off-field incident

Australia's David Warner has received the full backing of coach Darren Lehmann after an incident involving South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the fourth day of the first Test.

Video footage appears to show Australia vice-captain Warner having to be restrained by team-mates during an altercation with wicketkeeper De Kock.

The International Cricket Council is investigating the incident.

"He's vice-captain, we're certainly supporting David," said Lehmann.

"We want to play a way that gets us success and for us we've just got to make sure we don't cross the line, that's the key."

The incident in question happened in the stairwell as the players went to the dressing rooms for the tea interval in Durban.

Australia won the match by 118 runs.

The second Test starts on Friday at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.