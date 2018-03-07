England Women: Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt out of squad for India tour

Sarah Taylor (left) and Katherine Brunt (right) were both part of the England squad that failed to regain the Ashes against Australia this winter

World Cup winners Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt have both been left out of England Women's tour of India.

Bowler Brunt, 32, has a back injury and Taylor, 28, has been rested.

Wicketkeeper Taylor took a year-long break from the sport in June 2016 to deal with anxiety issues but returned to play a key part in England's 2017 World Cup win.

Coach Mark Robinson said the tour was "always targeted" as a period for Taylor to "focus on her well-being".

Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards and Katie George have all received their first call-ups in the squad 16-strong squad.

Kate Cross, Tash Farrant and Amy Jones have been recalled.

"It's very exciting to have three new faces in the group - and to welcome back a few others," Robinson said.

"Obviously that means a few have missed out but they can use the time to their advantage and come back more strongly."

England play a Twenty20 tri-series involving India and Australia, starting on 22 March, followed by three one-day internationals against India.

Squad in full

Heather Knight (captain, Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Tash Farrant (Kent), Katie George(Hampshire), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Amy Jones (wicketkeeper, Warwickshire), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Bryony Smith (Surrey), Fran Wilson (Middlesex), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)